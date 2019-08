Deshhit: 'Jaan bhi de denge', says Amit Shah in Lok Sabha on PoK

Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday moved the resolution to revoke Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, in Lok Sabha. He also introduced Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill, 2019 in the Lower House of Parliament. Speaking in the House, Shah reiterated that Jammu & Kashmir is an integral part of India and that PoK is also included within Kashmir's borders.