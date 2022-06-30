Deshhit: Maharashtra Politics--What would have Balasaheb done?

After resigning, Uddhav Thackeray announced that he would sit in Shiv Sena Bhawan and make Shiv Sena strong again. But after Eknath Shinde becomes the Chief Minister, it will not be easy for Uddhav to rebuild Shiv Sena. The big question is that if Balasaheb had been there in these circumstances, what would he have done?

| Updated: Jun 30, 2022, 11:38 PM IST

