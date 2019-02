Deshhit: Mayawati has to reimburse money spent on elephant Statues, Says SC

Dalit powerhouse Mayawati has to return the crores she had spent, installing hundreds of elephant statues in the parks of Lucknow and Noida, the Supreme Court said today. The elephant is the symbol of her Bahujan Samaj Party and public funds cannot be used to promote it, contended a petition which the court was hearing.