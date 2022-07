Deshhit: Are the lives of Nupur Sharma's supporters in danger?

Kanhaiya Lal was murdered in Udaipur because he supported Nupur Sharma. But the big question is whether those people in the country who supported Nupur Sharma are also in danger.

| Updated: Jul 02, 2022, 12:01 AM IST

