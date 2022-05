Deshhit: Politics started on Gyanvapi's survey

Politics has intensified on the survey of Gyanvapi Masjid complex. Owaisi's big statement on Gyanvapi Masjid survey, Gyanvapi Masjid was and will be. Owaisi said, Babri was snatched, you will not be able to snatch knowledge. Owaisi has asked the question why the Prime Minister is silent on the survey.