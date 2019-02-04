हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Deshhit: Rishi Kumar Shukla takes charge as CBI director

Newly-appointed CBI chief Rishi Kumar Shukla took charge of the probe agency.

Feb 04, 2019, 21:04 PM IST

Latest Videos

Next
Video

Deshhit: Know top 20 deshhit news of today