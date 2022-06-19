NewsVideos

Deshhit: Role of coaching institutes in instigating violence against 'Agnipath'

There has been a big disclosure about the Bihar violence. The names of some coaching institutes are coming out behind the violence in cities like Gaya, Patna and Muzaffarpur. Action has also started against such coaching institutes in Patna and Gaya.

|Updated: Jun 19, 2022, 11:49 PM IST
There has been a big disclosure about the Bihar violence. The names of some coaching institutes are coming out behind the violence in cities like Gaya, Patna and Muzaffarpur. Action has also started against such coaching institutes in Patna and Gaya.

All Videos

Agenda India Ka : Is 'Politics' behind Agnipath protests?
39:54
Agenda India Ka : Is 'Politics' behind Agnipath protests?
Time Machine: Special plane flew from Bhopal to Indore for a cigarette of Nehru
15:42
Time Machine: Special plane flew from Bhopal to Indore for a cigarette of Nehru
Agnipath Scheme Protest: Patna DM makes big disclosure in Bihar violence
9:11
Agnipath Scheme Protest: Patna DM makes big disclosure in Bihar violence
Taal Thok Ke: AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi raises serious questions on 'Agnipath' scheme
1H3:19
Taal Thok Ke: AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi raises serious questions on 'Agnipath' scheme
BJP Leader Sambit Patra slams Congress over anti-Agnipath protests
11:19
BJP Leader Sambit Patra slams Congress over anti-Agnipath protests

Trending Videos

39:54
Agenda India Ka : Is 'Politics' behind Agnipath protests?
15:42
Time Machine: Special plane flew from Bhopal to Indore for a cigarette of Nehru
9:11
Agnipath Scheme Protest: Patna DM makes big disclosure in Bihar violence
1H3:19
Taal Thok Ke: AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi raises serious questions on 'Agnipath' scheme
11:19
BJP Leader Sambit Patra slams Congress over anti-Agnipath protests
Patna DM On agnipath scheme protest,agnipath scheme protest in bihar,agnipath scheme protest,Agnipath Protest in Bihar,protest against agneepath scheme in bihar,Agnipath recruitment scheme,agneepath scheme,bihar agnipath scheme protests,agnipath protest,protest against agneepath scheme,agneepath scheme protest,protest against agnipath scheme,Agnipath,Bihar news,agneepath protest in bihar,agnipath scheme protest big news,Patna DM,Action on bihar coaching center,