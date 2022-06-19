Deshhit: Role of coaching institutes in instigating violence against 'Agnipath'

There has been a big disclosure about the Bihar violence. The names of some coaching institutes are coming out behind the violence in cities like Gaya, Patna and Muzaffarpur. Action has also started against such coaching institutes in Patna and Gaya.

| Updated: Jun 19, 2022, 11:49 PM IST

