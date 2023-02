videoDetails

Deshhit: Russia Ukraine War, How will the fire of War be extinguished?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 24, 2023, 09:16 PM IST

Russia Ukraine War has completed one year. Neither of the two countries is taking the name of giving up. Ukraine has suffered a lot in this war as compared to Russia. But Zelensky is still fighting against Russia. The whole world is looking towards PM Modi to stop the ongoing war between the two countries. American President Joe Biden has come fully in support of Ukraine.