Deshhit: Udaipur-Amravati killings--House offered in exchange of head?

From religious Muslim leaders to political leaders, Muslims across the country are against the beheading incidents from Udaipur to Amravati. But in the midst of all this, there is a person in Ajmer, Rajasthan who has offered house in exchange of head.

| Updated: Jul 06, 2022, 01:50 AM IST

