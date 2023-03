videoDetails

Deshhit: Ukraine gets MiG-29

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 25, 2023, 09:48 PM IST

Ukraine is continuously receiving arms consignments from America and NATO countries. Ukraine has received the first batch of MiG-29. Western countries are increasing Russia's anger by helping Ukraine. In such a situation, the possibility of nuclear war between the two is also increasing.