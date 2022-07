Deshhit: UP CM Yogi Adityanath directs to shut meat shop on Kanwar route in the state

UP CM Yogi Adityanath says that the meat shops will remain closed on that route in Uttar Pradesh by which devotees of Mahadev will take Kanwar. Watch this report.

| Updated: Jul 12, 2022, 12:14 AM IST

