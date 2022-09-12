Deshhit: What will happen next after the big decision on Gyanvapi?

On the Gyanvapi case today, the District Judge, while giving a big verdict, dismissed the application of the Muslim side. The Muslim side had appealed not to hear the petition seeking permission to worship Shringar Gauri, saying that it is a violation of the Place of Worship Act 1991.

| Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 11:37 PM IST

On the Gyanvapi case today, the District Judge, while giving a big verdict, dismissed the application of the Muslim side. The Muslim side had appealed not to hear the petition seeking permission to worship Shringar Gauri, saying that it is a violation of the Place of Worship Act 1991.