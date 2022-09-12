NewsVideos

Deshhit: What will happen next after the big decision on Gyanvapi?

On the Gyanvapi case today, the District Judge, while giving a big verdict, dismissed the application of the Muslim side. The Muslim side had appealed not to hear the petition seeking permission to worship Shringar Gauri, saying that it is a violation of the Place of Worship Act 1991.

|Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 11:37 PM IST
On the Gyanvapi case today, the District Judge, while giving a big verdict, dismissed the application of the Muslim side. The Muslim side had appealed not to hear the petition seeking permission to worship Shringar Gauri, saying that it is a violation of the Place of Worship Act 1991.

All Videos

DNA: The fight between BJP and Congress came on T-shirt-nicker
8:18
DNA: The fight between BJP and Congress came on T-shirt-nicker
DNA: Hindu side's 'first victory' on Gyanvapi case
32:28
DNA: Hindu side's 'first victory' on Gyanvapi case
DNA: Antibiotics are taking lives!
13:18
DNA: Antibiotics are taking lives!
DNA: When stuck in a jam, the doctor ran to save the life of the patient
7:49
DNA: When stuck in a jam, the doctor ran to save the life of the patient
Agenda India Ka: NIA prepares to break gangsters network
34:4
Agenda India Ka: NIA prepares to break gangsters network

Trending Videos

8:18
DNA: The fight between BJP and Congress came on T-shirt-nicker
32:28
DNA: Hindu side's 'first victory' on Gyanvapi case
13:18
DNA: Antibiotics are taking lives!
7:49
DNA: When stuck in a jam, the doctor ran to save the life of the patient
34:4
Agenda India Ka: NIA prepares to break gangsters network
Gyanvapi Case Hearing updates,gyanvapi masjid,gyanvapi masjid case,gyanvapi hearing,gyanvapi mosque news,gyanvapi masjid latest news,Gyanvapi Mosque,gyanvapi masjid survey,Gyanvapi case hearing,gyanvapi mosque case,owaisi on gyanvapi masjid,shivling in gyanvapi mosque,gyanvapi news updates,gyanvapi masjid shivling,Varanasi court verdict,court rejects petition of muslim side,gyanvapi ruling in favor of hindu side,Deshhit,