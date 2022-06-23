NewsVideos

Deshhit: Who did Uddhav Thackeray call 'Traitor'?

Amidst the threat looming over his government in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray came live on Facebook. During his address, while speaking on political discord, he said that I have no greed for power. The big question is, who did Uddhav Thackeray call 'traitor'?

|Updated: Jun 23, 2022, 12:52 AM IST
