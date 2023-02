videoDetails

Deshhit: Why did the tension of China increase due to the treasure received by India?

| Updated: Feb 11, 2023, 11:43 PM IST

The Geological Survey of India has got great success. The Geological Survey of India has discovered estimated resources of 5.9 million tonnes (G3) of Lithium. It is used to make electric vehicle batteries. Obviously, China would not have liked this thing at all.