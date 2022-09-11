NewsVideos

Deshhit : Why External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is in discussion in Pakistan?

On seeing the Foreign Minister of Pakistan in Saudi Arabia, the chapter of Pakistan's troubles has started. One reason for this is the close relations between India and Saudi Arabia. More than 22 lakh Indians work there in Saudi. India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is in Saudi for almost 24 hours. Reactions have started coming from Pakistan as soon as the three days started.

|Updated: Sep 11, 2022, 10:55 PM IST
