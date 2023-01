videoDetails

Deshhit: Why were the accused peeping under the car?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 06, 2023, 12:28 AM IST

Another sensational video of the Delhi incident has come to the fore, in which the accused are seen bending down after getting out of the car. All the five accused are visible together in the CCTV footage, 2 accused are still missing. This begs the question whether it was a well-planned conspiracy or a lapse?