Deshhit: Will Nitish Kumar be able to compete with Modi in 2024 Lok Sabha elections?

Although there is still time for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections but the preparations have started. On one hand, under the leadership of PM Modi, BJP wants to get in power for the third time, while on the other hand Congress, Mamata and Arvind Kejriwal are trying to form a separate alliance. In such a situation, the question is whether Nitish Kumar will be able to become the face of the prime ministerial candidate from the opposition in 2024.

|Updated: Aug 09, 2022, 11:38 PM IST
