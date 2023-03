videoDetails

Deshhit: Will there be a direct war between Russia and America now?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 15, 2023, 08:08 PM IST

America's drone destroyed near the Black Sea America alleges that Russia's jet shot down the drone. Why is it being said that Putin took revenge for Jinping's balloon? See in the interest of the country, will there be a direct war between Russia and America now?