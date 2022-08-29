NewsVideos

Deshhit: Yogi's bulldozer providing justice to daughters and sisters

Yogi government's bulldozer is now on a path of providing justice to the daughters and sisters. In UP's Bijnor, a daughter-in-law was harassed by her in-laws for dowry. They threw her out of the house, despite the court's order, she was not able to enter her house. As soon as the bulldozer arrived, in laws got the point and justice was provided to the daughter in law.

|Updated: Aug 29, 2022, 10:16 PM IST
