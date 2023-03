videoDetails

Deshht: What can you learn from Bhagat Singh?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 23, 2023, 09:04 PM IST

The Central Jail of Lahore in which Bhagat Singh and his companions were hanged is currently in Pakistan. You will be surprised to know that a colony and a mosque have been built around this place and most of the people living there have no idea about Bhagat Singh.