Dhirendra Shastri's big announcement about Hindu nation

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 26, 2023, 10:35 PM IST

Dhirendra Krishna Shastri from Bageshwar Dham Darbar has once again advocated for Hindu nation. Dhirendra Krishna Shastri said that if Hindus have guts then one day India will become a Hindu nation. Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham roared in front of the devotees who came to the court.