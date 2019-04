Dinesh Karthik, Vijay Shankar named in India's 2019 ICC World Cup squad

The hot debate around who will be India's second wicket-keeper to back up for Mahendra Singh Dhoni has finally ended as Dinesh Karthik has been named in the 15-member national squad at the expense of Rishabh Pant for the 2019 International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup, which is slated to take place in England and Wales from May 30 to July 14. Watch this video to know more.