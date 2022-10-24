NewsVideos

Diwali 2022: Witness of Kargil victory valor - PM Modi

|Updated: Oct 24, 2022, 01:46 PM IST
This is the ninth consecutive year when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating Diwali with the Indian Army. PM Modi is in Kargil to celebrate Diwali. Watch full video to know more.

All Videos

PM Modi Diwali: 'Kargil victory is a witness to the might' - Prime Minister Narendra Modi
10:5
PM Modi Diwali: 'Kargil victory is a witness to the might' - Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Army soldiers are my family, it is a matter of good luck to celebrate Diwali at the border - PM Modi
23:26
Army soldiers are my family, it is a matter of good luck to celebrate Diwali at the border - PM Modi
After Boris Johnson pulls out of the content, Rishi Sunak almost set to become the PM
After Boris Johnson pulls out of the content, Rishi Sunak almost set to become the PM
Kargil : Modi's Diwali is 'powerful'
14:8
 Kargil : Modi's Diwali is 'powerful'
Kargil News: PM Modi reached Kargil to celebrate Diwali
13:16
Kargil News: PM Modi reached Kargil to celebrate Diwali

Trending Videos

10:5
PM Modi Diwali: 'Kargil victory is a witness to the might' - Prime Minister Narendra Modi
23:26
Army soldiers are my family, it is a matter of good luck to celebrate Diwali at the border - PM Modi
After Boris Johnson pulls out of the content, Rishi Sunak almost set to become the PM
14:8
Kargil : Modi's Diwali is 'powerful'
13:16
Kargil News: PM Modi reached Kargil to celebrate Diwali
pm modi speech today,PM Modi,PM Modi In Kargil,PM Modi speech,pm modi diwali,pm modi celebrates diwali with jawans,pm modi speech latest,pm modi latest speech,pm modi reaches kargil,PM Narendra Modi,pm narendra modi speech,Modi speech,PM Modi diwali celebration,modi diwali with army,PM Modi Live,pm modi diwali with army,PM Modi news,PM Modi Diwali With Soldiers,Narendra Modi,pm modi live today,pm modi kargil,