Diwali Deepotsav 2022: Grand Diwali festival in Ayodhya, PM Modi will start Deepotsav

|Updated: Oct 23, 2022, 05:06 PM IST
Ayodhya is going to organize grand deepotsav today. During Deepotsav18 lakh diyas will be lit. PM Modi will begin the programme and will also attend Saryu Aarti.

