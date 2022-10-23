Diwali Deepotsav 2022: Grand Diwali festival in Ayodhya, PM Modi will start Deepotsav

| Updated: Oct 23, 2022, 05:06 PM IST

Ayodhya is going to organize grand deepotsav today. During Deepotsav18 lakh diyas will be lit. PM Modi will begin the programme and will also attend Saryu Aarti.