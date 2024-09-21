videoDetails

To The Point: Politics sparks over UP Encounter

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 21, 2024, 12:08 PM IST

To The Point: The criminal who has a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head. He who has dozens of criminal cases registered against him. He who has committed a robbery worth Rs 5 crore. And even attacked the policemen. And when SFT catches him in an encounter, then it is justified to question that encounter. But this is what is happening in UP. Akhilesh Yadav has raised questions on the encounter. Akhilesh Yadav has called the encounter of the absconding accused in the Sultanpur robbery a half encounter. He also said sarcastically that 18 thousand encounters took place in UP. Has the encounter improved the law and order of Uttar Pradesh and have mothers and sisters become safe?