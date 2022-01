DNA: 10 days of pig's heart in humans

A 57-year-old man in America who had a pig's heart implanted in his body is still alive 10 days after surgery and the University of Maryland of America has told that this person's health is stable than before and now he is much better. is feeling. Earlier in the year 1997, when a pig's heart was implanted in the body of a patient, it died after 7 days.