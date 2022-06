DNA: 4000 years old weapons found in UP's Mainpuri

In Ganeshpura village of Mainpuri district of Uttar Pradesh, 240 km from the capital of India, a farmer has found weapons of 4000 years old while digging the fields. This weapon belongs from copper age.

| Updated: Jun 28, 2022, 12:34 AM IST

In Ganeshpura village of Mainpuri district of Uttar Pradesh, 240 km from the capital of India, a farmer has found weapons of 4000 years old while digging the fields. This weapon belongs from copper age.