DNA: A personal meet to the people who are called 'Zee Warrirors'

Referring to the spread of COVID-19 from a 39-year-old man in Zee Media, he said, "The man lives in Delhi's Laxmi Nagar but works at Zee Media office in Sector 16A Noida. He was found COVID-19 positive on May 15. His 51 contacts were tested at Max Lab in Delhi." The global pandemic has now become a personal tale for Zee Media.