DNA: Accident or negligence in Madhya Pradesh's borewell incident !

| Updated: Dec 09, 2022, 10:46 PM IST

An 8-year-old child Tanmay had fallen into a borewell on Tuesday evening in Mandvi of Betul district of Madhya Pradesh. According to the administration, this incident happened when Tanmay was playing with other children. Meanwhile, the child's voice came from inside the borewell. After this, the family members informed the police. The rescue operation is going on even after 75 hours.