videoDetails

DNA: Afghanistan has become hell for women

Shailender Kumar | Updated: Dec 28, 2022, 11:58 PM IST

15 August 2021 Taliban returned to Afghanistan about 16 months ago. So along with it fear and dread also returned to Afghanistan with a population of 40 million. Now in Afghanistan, no Indian or foreign women will work in any NGO. If any NGO will not obey this order of the government. Then his license will be cancelled.