DNA: Alert in India on Extreme heat waves!

| Updated: Dec 09, 2022, 11:12 PM IST

You must have noticed that the heat is gradually increasing in the country. Every year the temperature in summer is higher than the previous year. The World Bank has released a report regarding the heat in India. It has been told in the report that in the coming years such a heat wave will prevail in India which will be out of tolerance.