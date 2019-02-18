हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
DNA analysis of 18-hour-long Pulwama encounter

Three Jaish terrorists, including a Pakistani commander of the group involved in the attack on CRPF personnel, and an Army major were among eight people killed in a 18-hour encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday. Watch this video for DNA analysis on 18-hour-long Pulwama encounter.

Feb 18, 2019, 22:34 PM IST

