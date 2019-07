DNA Analysis of CCD founder VG Siddhartha

Café Coffee Day co-founder and former Union minister SM Krishna’s son-in-law, VG Siddhartha, who went missing in Mangaluru on Monday night, was disturbed over his “failure to create the right business model” despite his “best efforts”. A letter, written by Siddhartha, has been accessed by Zee Media wherein he talks about the liabilities of his business.