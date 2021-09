DNA: Analysis of India's Tunnel Power

The work of Zojila Tunnel being built between Jammu and Kashmir to Ladakh will be completed before the Lok Sabha elections to be held in the year 2024 and it will be Asia's longest tunnel to be built at such a height. After the construction of this tunnel, connectivity between Srinagar and Ladakh will remain for 12 months, which remains closed for 6 months due to heavy snowfall.