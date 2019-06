DNA: Analysis of 'Operation Bandar', code name of Balakot Strike

Balakot, India's thunderous response to Pakistan's terror-riddled acts. It was on February 26 when the Indian Air Force sent its package of 12 Mirage 2000 fighter aircraft. They then crossed over into the Pakistani air space and carried out missile attacks on Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camp in Balakot town of Khyer Pakhtunkhwa province.