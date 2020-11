DNA Analysis of Patriotism Vs Paternity Leave

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jai Shah said in a statement on Monday that 32-year-old cricketer Virat Kohli has been given paternity leave after the first Test against Australia next month. India will leave for Australia later this month. The tour to Australia includes three ODIs, several international T20s and four Tests. The series will begin on November 27. Tests will start in Adelaide from 17 December.