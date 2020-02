DNA: Analysis of 'slow motion' justice in India, Nirbhaya Rape Case 2012

Why are encounters in India liked by the Indians? The people of the country very well know that if a criminal is not killed in an encounter then for sure the justice to the victim will be granted in years or even decades. The brutal rape of Nirbhaya occurred on December 16, 2012. It has been 2608 days since the incident and justice has not been granted to the family.