On 28th June in the year 1921, the 9th Prime Minister of India, PV Narasimha Rao was born. PV Narasimha Rao was the Prime Minister of the country from 1991 to 1996 and he initiated economic reforms and liberalization in the year 1991. But despite all this, P.V. Narasimha Rao never got the respect he deserved. During his tenure as Prime Minister and even after the completion of the tenure, he never got the respect from the Congress party like Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi.

|Updated: Jun 29, 2022, 12:02 AM IST
