Watch Exclusive Interview of Tauqeer Raza

| Updated: Nov 13, 2024, 10:28 AM IST

Exactly 3 days ago... Maulana Tauqeer Raza of Bareilly... not only participated in the meeting against the Waqf Bill in Jaipur... but also gave venomous speeches from the stage... gave provocative speeches... but as soon as ZEE News asked a few sharp questions to Maulana Tauqeer Raza... Tauqeer Raza lost his temper in front of the camera... his hands and legs started trembling... in anger the Maulana threw the mic... left the interview midway and started running away... today the provocative Maulana's soul trembled upon hearing the questions of ZEE News.