DNA analysis of TMC MP Mahua Moitra's intolerance on Zee News reporting

TMC MP Mahua Moitra has filed a criminal defamation case against Zee TV editor-in-chief Sudhir Chaudhary at the Patiala house court, New Delhi for alleging that her speech in parliament on ‘early signs of fascism’ was plagiarised. We bring to you DNA analysis of TMC MP Mahua Moitra's intolerance. Watch full video to know more.