DNA: Antibiotics are taking lives!

ICMR has told through a report that even the patients admitted in ICU are no longer being affected by antibiotics and this is a matter of big concern. According to an ICMR report, there is an apprehension that many patients in the country will no longer be affected by the drug Carbapenem.

| Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 11:37 PM IST

