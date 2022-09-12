DNA: Antibiotics are taking lives!
ICMR has told through a report that even the patients admitted in ICU are no longer being affected by antibiotics and this is a matter of big concern. According to an ICMR report, there is an apprehension that many patients in the country will no longer be affected by the drug Carbapenem.
ICMR has told through a report that even the patients admitted in ICU are no longer being affected by antibiotics and this is a matter of big concern. According to an ICMR report, there is an apprehension that many patients in the country will no longer be affected by the drug Carbapenem.