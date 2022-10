DNA: ATM in UP's Amethi dispenses fake ₹200 notes

| Updated: Oct 26, 2022, 11:12 PM IST

In Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, when a young man withdrew 5000 rupees from an ATM, a fake note of 200 rupees was also found out of it. This note reads 'Indian Children's Bank' and 'FULL OF FUN'. Watch this report for more details.