DNA: Bribery case -- Shocking scam of giving government approval to drugs!

A new scam of giving government approval to medicines has been exposed. In this connection, the CBI has arrested some officials of a drug authority of the Government of India. These officers used to approve drugs in exchange for bribes.

|Updated: Jun 24, 2022, 12:30 AM IST
A new scam of giving government approval to medicines has been exposed. In this connection, the CBI has arrested some officials of a drug authority of the Government of India. These officers used to approve drugs in exchange for bribes.

