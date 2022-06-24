DNA: Bribery case -- Shocking scam of giving government approval to drugs!

A new scam of giving government approval to medicines has been exposed. In this connection, the CBI has arrested some officials of a drug authority of the Government of India. These officers used to approve drugs in exchange for bribes.

Jun 24, 2022

