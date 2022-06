DNA: BTS Disbanding -- All 7 members will now perform solo?

South Korea's famous band BTS has announced that now all the seven artists of the band will perform separately. Today's analysis is whether the members of BTS have become too ambitious because of their fame.

| Updated: Jun 17, 2022, 01:58 AM IST

