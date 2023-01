videoDetails

DNA: Campaign to save Shri Sammed Shikharji

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 03, 2023, 11:10 PM IST

People of the Jain community are very angry at this time and their anger is visible on the streets in different parts of the country. The reason for this anger is the order to develop Shri Sammed Shikharji in Jharkhand as a tourist destination. See the DNA test of Sammed Shikhar controversy.