DNA: Congress's Designer Protest on Inflation!

Congress has announced to protest against inflation and unemployment across the country. But the question is about their timing. The question is why Congress has started talking about inflation when the ED after its investigation of Rahul and Sonia Gandhi proceeded with its proceedings in the National Herald case. Now, how can people believe that the protest lead by Congress on the issue of inflation is actually in public interest.

| Updated: Aug 05, 2022, 11:48 PM IST

