videoDetails

DNA: Daughters of India wrote the story of victory

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 31, 2023, 12:38 AM IST

The Indian women's team won the Under-19 World Cup title before defeating England by 7 wickets. Soumya Tiwari remained unbeaten on 24 runs for Team India. But before this historic victory, did you know that this World Cup is happening?