DNA: Day of sacrifice of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee against Article 370 of Jammu-Kashmir

BJP celebrated Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee's sacrifice day across the country on Wednesday. On this occasion, JP Nadda remembered Syama Prasad Mookerjee in a program organized at the BJP Headquarters and said that Dr Mookerjee had gave slogan 'Ek Desh, Ek Vidhan, Ek Nishan' and launched a movement for abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu-Kashmir.