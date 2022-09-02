DNA: Desi 'plastic surgery' of fingerprints

In Hyderabad, police have caught a gang that used to change fingerprints of people. In Hyderabad, when a racket changing the fingerprints of hands for Rs 25,000 was busted, then their modus operandi came openly in front of the police and they too were in shock.

| Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 11:58 PM IST

