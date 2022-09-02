NewsVideos

DNA: Desi 'plastic surgery' of fingerprints

In Hyderabad, police have caught a gang that used to change fingerprints of people. In Hyderabad, when a racket changing the fingerprints of hands for Rs 25,000 was busted, then their modus operandi came openly in front of the police and they too were in shock.

|Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 11:58 PM IST
In Hyderabad, police have caught a gang that used to change fingerprints of people. In Hyderabad, when a racket changing the fingerprints of hands for Rs 25,000 was busted, then their modus operandi came openly in front of the police and they too were in shock.

All Videos

DNA: More than half of doctors in India are fake!
15:22
DNA: More than half of doctors in India are fake!
DNA: Will 3 weekly off make you smart or lazy?
11:53
DNA: Will 3 weekly off make you smart or lazy?
DNA: INS Vikrant's indigenous revolution at sea
25:52
DNA: INS Vikrant's indigenous revolution at sea
‘Jail ka khana’ gets 5-star FSSAI rating in Farrukhabad
‘Jail ka khana’ gets 5-star FSSAI rating in Farrukhabad
PM Modi launches new naval ensign, inspired by Shivaji Maharaj’s historic seal
PM Modi launches new naval ensign, inspired by Shivaji Maharaj’s historic seal

Trending Videos

15:22
DNA: More than half of doctors in India are fake!
11:53
DNA: Will 3 weekly off make you smart or lazy?
25:52
DNA: INS Vikrant's indigenous revolution at sea
‘Jail ka khana’ gets 5-star FSSAI rating in Farrukhabad
PM Modi launches new naval ensign, inspired by Shivaji Maharaj’s historic seal
DNA Video,fingerprint scam in hyderabad,Hyderabad,fingerprint scam,fingerprints scam,fingerprints scam in ghmc,fingerprints scam in hyderabad,hyderabad fingerprint scam,hyderabad fingerprints scam,fake fingerprints scam,fingerprint scam in ghmc,hyderabad fake aadhar card scam,fingerprint surgery gang arrested in hyderabad,twist in fake fingerprints,hyderabad city police busted fingerprint cloning fraud,Fingerprints,doctors fraud in fingerprint scam,