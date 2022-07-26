NewsVideos

DNA: Does the Gandhi family have a copyright on Satyagraha?

Today Mahatma Gandhi's soul will be very sad because the Satyagraha which he used as weapon to fight corruption and injustice, today the same Satyagraha is being misused to avoid inquiry in corruption cases. ED had today called Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi to its office for the second round of questioning in the National Herald case. But Congress workers created a ruckus.

|Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 11:46 PM IST
